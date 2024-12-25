Know how to maintain fitness post childbirth

The postpartum period is a transformative phase for women. It brings significant physiological changes, including hormonal shifts, weight fluctuations, and physical recovery from childbirth. These changes can affect energy levels, mental health, and overall well-being.

Postpartum fitness plays a vital role in maternal care, aiding recovery, improving mood, and helping mothers regain strength. Postpartum fitness should prioritise both physical recovery and mental health.

Start with gentle exercises, such as walking or breathing exercises, to build stamina. Combine this with a nutritious diet to meet the body’s increased nutrient demands during breastfeeding.

Exercises and nutritional tips to maintain fitness postpartum

Also Read: Know most common causes of hair loss in women

1. Walking for low-impact fitness

Walking is a gentle, accessible exercise that helps improve circulation, burn calories, and boost mood. Start with short strolls and gradually increase duration.

2. Pelvic floor exercises (Kegels)

Childbirth can weaken pelvic floor muscles. Strengthening them through Kegel exercises helps prevent incontinence and supports the lower back.

3. Postpartum yoga

Yoga combines gentle stretching with mindfulness, easing tension, improving flexibility, and promoting mental well-being. Focus on poses like child’s pose and cat-cow stretches.

4. Core-strengthening exercises

Diastasis recti, the separation of abdominal muscles, is common post-pregnancy. Core exercises such as pelvic tilts and modified planks can help strengthen the abdominal area.

5. Strength training with light weights

Incorporate light dumbbells or resistance bands to rebuild muscle strength and tone arms and legs. Ensure proper form to avoid strain.

6. Hydration and healthy snacks

Breastfeeding and postpartum recovery require extra hydration. Include water-rich foods and balanced snacks like nuts, fruits, and whole grains to maintain energy.

7. Iron and calcium-rich foods

Consume iron-rich foods like leafy greens and lentils to combat postpartum fatigue and calcium-rich options like dairy or fortified plant-based milk for bone health.

8. Gradual introduction of cardio

Low-impact cardio, like cycling or swimming, can be introduced after six weeks, boosting heart health and aiding weight loss.

9. Postpartum-specific fitness programs

Consider enrolling in fitness classes designed for new mothers. These programs are tailored to address postpartum needs safely.