Rajendra Arlekar Appointed as New Governor of Kerala

In a significant reshuffle, President Droupadi Murmu appointed two new governors and reassigned three others on December 24, bringing changes to the leadership of five states. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was named the 23rd Governor of Kerala, succeeding Arif Mohammed Khan, who will now serve as Governor of Bihar ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly elections. The reshuffle also saw Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati transferred from Mizoram to Odisha, General Vijay Kumar Singh appointed as Governor of Mizoram, and Ajay Kumar Bhalla becoming the Governor of Manipur.

Rajendra Arlekar, a senior BJP leader and former Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, has a long history of public service. He previously served as the 29th Governor of Bihar and the 21st Governor of Himachal Pradesh, where he became the first individual from Goa to hold the position. Arlekar’s association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began early in his life, and he joined the BJP in 1989. Over the years, he has held numerous roles, including General Secretary of the Goa BJP, Chairman of the Goa Industrial Development Corporation, and South Goa BJP President. Known for his initiatives, he introduced the paperless assembly system in Goa, making it a pioneering state in legislative technology.

In 2014, Arlekar was a contender for the Chief Minister’s position in Goa when Manohar Parrikar became Union Defence Minister, though Laxmikant Parsekar was ultimately chosen. His contributions to governance include serving as the Minister for Environment and Forests in Goa. In 2021, he was appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, succeeding Bandaru Dattatreya. Acknowledging his recent appointment as Kerala’s Governor, Arlekar expressed gratitude for the BJP’s recognition of his contributions.