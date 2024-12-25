Security forces seize 3.6 kg explosives from under bridge

Security forces seized 3.6 kilograms of explosives from beneath a bridge in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, according to an army statement issued on Wednesday. The joint operation, conducted by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police, targeted Leisang village along the Imphal-Churachandpur route following specific intelligence reports.

The Spear Corps, in a social media post, revealed that the operation uncovered explosives, detonators, cordtex, and other accessories. Acting on intelligence about the presence of IEDs in the area, the security teams located the materials under the bridge. A bomb squad was promptly deployed to safely defuse the explosives and secure the area.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, security forces recovered seven firearms, including an M-16 rifle with a magazine, four country-made SBBL guns, a revolver, and ammunition, from Moljol village in the same district. These seizures underscore ongoing efforts to curb the presence of illegal weapons and explosives in the region.