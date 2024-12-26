BSE, NSE release holiday calendar for 2025: Full list

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have released the trading holiday calendar for 2025. The Indian equity markets will observe 14 non-trading days throughout the year.

The holiday schedule includes one closure each in February, May, November, and December, two holidays in March and August, and three holidays in both April and October.

The first market closure is on February 26, 2025, for Maha Shivaratri. In March, the markets will be closed on the 14th for Holi and the 31st for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid). April will have three holidays: Shri Mahavir Jayanti on the 10th, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on the 14th, and Good Friday on the 18th.

May 1st marks Maharashtra Day, a market holiday. The markets will also remain closed on August 15th for Independence Day and August 27th for Ganesh Chaturthi. October has three holidays: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra on the 2nd, Diwali Laxmi Pujan on the 21st, and Diwali Balipratipada on the 22nd. Other closures include Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti on November 5 and Christmas on December 25.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Philippines’

Some holidays fall on weekends, such as Republic Day on January 26, Shri Ram Navami on April 6, and Muharram on July 6, all of which fall on Sundays. Bakri Id will be observed on Saturday, June 7.

Additionally, the markets will hold muhurat trading on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, during Diwali. The exact timings for this special session will be announced closer to the date.

Key closures are as follows:

February 26: Mahashivratri

March 14: Holi

March 31: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

April 10: Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18: Good Friday

May 1: Maharashtra Day

August 15: Independence Day

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading)

October 22: Diwali Balipratipada

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti)

December 25: Christmas (Final holiday of the year)