Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches 2025 Unicorn in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recently launched the latest iteration of the Activa 125 and the SP125 in the country. Now, they have introduced the 2025 Unicorn. The bike is offered in three colour options- Radiant Red Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

The 2025 Honda Unicorn comes with an updated front fascia. It has a new LED headlamp with chrome around it. The bike comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster that displays all the crucial information like speed, gear position, eco mode indicator, and service alert. The bike also gets a USB Type-C charging port as a convenience feature.

Also Read: Canada revises Express Entry immigration sche

The 2025 Honda Unicorn now gets a new OBD2B compliant engine, rest of the hardware for the bike remains unchanged. This is a 167.71 cc single cylinder unit tuned to produce slightly more power compared to the previous version at 13 bhp. While the recorded torque figure is 14.58 Nm. The power unit works in conjunction with the five-speed gearbox. With all of these updates, the prices of the bike have increased by Rs 8,180 and now stand at Rs 1,11,301 (ex-showroom).