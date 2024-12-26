Kawasaki its dual-sports motorcycle in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Japanese motorbike brand, Kawasaki has launched its first road legal dual-sports motorcycle in the Indian market. The bike named Kawasaki KLX230 is offered at a starting price of Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also the third India-made product of the brand after the Ninja 300 and W175.

The KLX230 has a slim body and a rugged design capable of tackling tough roads. It has hexagonal headlights surrounded by a plastic cowl. All of this is complemented by a slim fuel tank with a fuel carrying capacity of 7.6 litres and a slim single piece seat. The bike is offered at Lime Green and Battle Grey paint schemes.

Using a high-tensile steel perimeter frame, the Kawasaki KLX230 is suspended on 37 mm telescopic front forks and a new preload adjustable mono shock at the rear end. Braking is handled by a 265 mm single disc with twin-piston calipers at the front end, while the rear end gets a 220 mm disc with a single piston.

Powering the Kawasaki KLX230 is a 233 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine which is tuned to put out 18.1 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,400 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel using a 6-speed gearbox.