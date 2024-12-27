Chennai Weather Update: New Year Rain Forecast

The Northeast Monsoon, which began early in Tamil Nadu, brought widespread rainfall across all districts, replenishing reservoirs. As the monsoon season nears its end, the Meteorological Department has issued an update regarding the weather for New Year’s Day, predicting the likelihood of light to moderate rain in some areas.

A deep depression over the southwest and central-west Bay of Bengal, near the south Andhra and north Tamil Nadu coasts, weakened into a depression earlier today. By 8:30 am, it had further weakened, reducing the potential for heavy rainfall in the region. However, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow, with isolated rainfall continuing from December 28 to 30. Light fog is also anticipated in some areas during the early mornings.

For December 31 and New Year’s Day 2025, the Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain in a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, including Chennai. Residents can expect scattered showers and mild weather as the year comes to an end and the new one begins.