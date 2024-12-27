Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up for third day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price appreciated in Kerala for third day in a row. Gold is priced at Rs 57,200, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7150, up by Rs 25. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram. In last three days, yellow metal price edged higher by Rs 480 per 8 gram.

In other maor markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7791.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 280. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7143.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 250. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.71%, while over the last month, the change stands at 0.23%. The current price of silver in India is 95700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1000 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat on Friday at Rs 76,900 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.1% or Rs 73. Silver March futures contracts were trading higher at Rs 89,994/kg, up by 0.4% or Rs 358. Gold prices surged by Rs 250/10 grams in the last one week while silver prices have increased by Rs 2,800/kg in the same period. On Thursday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 76,827 per 10 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,632.79 per ounce. Gold gained 0.45% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were nearly unchanged at $2,653.00. Price of spot silver was steady at $29.80 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $939.69 and palladium rose 0.19% to $926.64. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.13% to 872.80 tonnes on Thursday.