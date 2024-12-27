Dubai announces New Year holiday

Dubai: Dubai has declared January 1, 2025, as the New Year holiday for public sector employees. The Human Resources Department announced this. Government employees will enjoy a public holiday on Wednesday, with normal working hours resuming on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

This decision exempts bodies, departments and institutions that have employees working on a shift system or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also confirmed that January 1, 2025, will be a public holiday for government employees as well as private sector workers in the country. This will be the first public holiday in the country during the upcoming year.

Residents will enjoy up to 13 days off as public holidays in 2025. According to a resolution the UAE Cabinet has issued, the holiday to mark Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr will be slightly different next year.