Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92; Nation Declares 7-Day Mourning

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and a veteran Congress leader, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 at Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. A noted economist and technocrat, Singh was instrumental in steering India’s economic liberalization during his tenure as Finance Minister, lifting the nation from a severe balance of payments crisis to a period of rapid growth. Singh had been ailing for some time and suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home before being declared dead at 9:51 pm despite medical efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Singh, acknowledging his rise from humble beginnings to becoming a distinguished economist and leader. Modi highlighted Singh’s impactful contributions as Finance Minister, his insightful parliamentary interventions, and his efforts to improve lives as Prime Minister. In recognition of his legacy, the government announced a seven-day period of national mourning, during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast, and official entertainment will be suspended. Singh’s last rites will be conducted with full state honors following a Cabinet meeting on Friday morning.

As a two-time Prime Minister and architect of India’s economic liberalization, Singh’s tenure marked a transformative era for the country. He played a pivotal role in integrating India into the global economy and implementing policies that spurred growth. His passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian politics and governance, leaving behind a legacy of economic reform and visionary leadership.