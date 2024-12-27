Healthy Blood Vessels Linked to Youthful Brain: Study

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, have found that blood vessel health plays a significant role in maintaining a youthful brain appearance. Factors like inflammation and high glucose levels contribute to an older-looking brain, while regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle are associated with younger-looking brains. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, were based on MRI scans and blood sample analyses of 739 cognitively healthy individuals.

Using an AI algorithm to estimate brain age, the study revealed an average brain age of 71 years for both men and women. Researchers identified a “brain age gap” by comparing the biological brain age to chronological age. Conditions such as diabetes, stroke, and cerebral small vessel disease were linked to older-looking brains, whereas regular physical activity and healthy habits were tied to more youthful brain appearances. Lead author Anna Marseglia highlighted the importance of stabilizing blood glucose levels and maintaining vascular health to protect the brain.

As dementia rates are expected to increase with an aging global population, the study underscores the importance of lifestyle choices in fostering brain resilience. By addressing factors that affect blood vessel health, individuals can potentially reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline and enhance brain health over time.