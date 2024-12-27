Indian Coast Guard Rescues 9 Crew from Sunken Vessel in Arabian Sea

On Thursday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued nine Indian crew members from the sunken vessel MSV Taj Dhare Haram, located about 311 km west of Porbandar, Gujarat, in Pakistan’s Search and Rescue Region of the North Arabian Sea. Despite challenging sea conditions, the operation was carried out with exceptional collaboration between the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) in Mumbai and Karachi, which coordinated the search and rescue efforts under difficult circumstances.

The vessel, en route from Mundra in Gujarat to Socotra in Yemen, had encountered rough seas and flooding onboard, leading to its sinking. The ICG Dornier, conducting a routine surveillance flight, detected a distress call from the vessel. The MRCC Mumbai and ICG Regional Headquarters in Gandhinagar swiftly responded by dispatching ICGS Shoor, which was already on patrol nearby. Simultaneously, Pakistan’s MRCC was notified of ICGS Shoor’s movements in the area.

After a thorough search, the crew was found on a life raft after abandoning the vessel. The rescue operation, completed around 4 PM just before the vessel sank entirely, brought all crew members safely aboard ICGS Shoor, where they were given medical assistance and found to be in good health. The sailors are now being transported to Porbandar Harbour. Earlier this month, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency also assisted the Indian Coast Guard in rescuing 12 crew members from another sunken vessel, MSV Al Piranpir, in the Arabian Sea.