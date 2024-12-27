Journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on Track

The long-awaited train service connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari is nearing completion, with the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) set to inspect the final 17 km stretch of the Katra-Reasi section on January 5, 2025. This vital rail link will connect Kashmir to the rest of India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate it to the nation on January 26. While most of the 65 km Katra-Sangaldan section is complete, the final stretch between Katra and Sangaldan, which includes the iconic Anji Khad Bridge, is pending inspection. Once finished, the entire route will be inaugurated together.

The Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed bridge, connects two tunnels between Katra and Reasi stations. This 473.35-meter-long bridge is supported by 96 cables, with lengths ranging from 82 meters to 295 meters. Following Reasi, the next stations include Bakkal and Kanthan Chenab, with the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, being a notable landmark along the route. Standing 359 meters above the riverbed, the Chenab Bridge surpasses both the Statue of Unity and the Eiffel Tower in height, making it a significant engineering marvel.

The new train service is expected to make Kashmir more accessible, especially for people from the southern part of India, who often dream of visiting the region but are deterred by the high cost of air travel. The train will offer an affordable and convenient option for travelers. Local residents like Qadir, a Shikara operator on Dal Lake, view the development positively, as it is expected to boost tourism and benefit artisans and shopkeepers. However, some are concerned about the potential negative impact on local transportation businesses, such as cabs and trucks, which may face reduced demand due to the new rail service.