Manmohan Singh’s Awards, Honors, and Key Global Roles

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s 13th and first Sikh Prime Minister, passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. Admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening, he was declared dead at 9:51 pm. Singh led the nation as Prime Minister for two terms from 2004 to 2014 under the UPA government and remained a Rajya Sabha member until his retirement in April 2024. Renowned for his integrity and vision, Singh was a pivotal figure in shaping India’s modern economy.

A celebrated economist and academician, Singh held numerous prestigious roles throughout his career. He served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Secretary of the Finance Ministry, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Chairman of the University Grants Commission (1987-1990). His economic expertise and leadership contributed significantly to India’s liberalization and development, earning him national and international recognition.

Dr. Singh received several notable honors, including the Padma Vibhushan (1987), Outstanding Parliamentarian Award (2002), and prestigious global accolades like the Order of King Abdulaziz (2010) from Saudi Arabia and the Order of the Paulownia Flowers (2014) from Japan. Forbes Magazine ranked him among the world’s most powerful people, listing him 19th, 20th, and 28th in 2011, 2012, and 2013, respectively. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of transformative reforms, inclusive growth, and a commitment to poverty reduction that continues to inspire generations.