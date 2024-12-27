Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was Lat: 36.48 N, Long: 70.76 E at a depth of 180 km. No casualty has been reported so far.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

On December 12, 2023, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan. Earlier on October 13, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan. On October 11, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan. Another earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude struck the country on October 8. More than 4000 people lost their lives and thousands of residential buildings were damaged in that earthquake. In June last year, the province of Paktika was hit by a 5.9 magnitude quake which killed more than 1,000 people and left tens of thousands homeless.