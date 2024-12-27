OnePlus launches Ace series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 were launched in China. The price for the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB models are priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,000), and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,000), respectively.

It is offered in Starry Purple, Submarine Black, and White Moon Porcelain-Ceramic colour options. There’s also a White Moon Porcelain-Ceramic Special Edition, that is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. Rs. 50,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 16GB + 1TB storage model.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 5 is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 256GB version is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000), while the 12GB + 512GB model costs 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). The 16GB + 512GB model and 16GB + 1TB storage models are priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000), respectively. It is offered in Full Black, Celadon-Ceramic Special Edition, and Gravitational Titanium shades. The Celadon-Ceramic Special Edition is priced at CNY 3,099 for the 16GB + 512GB model and CNY 3,599 for the 16GB + 1TB model.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and Ace 5 run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0 on top and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,780 pixels) display with 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, 450ppi pixel density, up to 1,600 nits global peak brightness, and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handsets have a metal middle frame and glass back. They include a three-stage alert slider.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset, while the Ace 5 gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They pack up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 have an identical triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, they come with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, GPS, and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, IR control, light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, and X-axis linear motor. The phones pack three microphones and dual stereo speakers with support for OReality audio. The handsets include an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Both models offer an IP65-rated build.

OnePlus has packed a 6,100mAh battery on the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The vanilla OnePlus Ace 5 houses a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.