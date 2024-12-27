Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Returns to Theatres on January 3

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” is set to return to theatres on January 3, 2025, over a decade after its original release on May 31, 2013. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. Known for its box-office success and lasting impact, the movie will be screened across 140 PVR INOX Cinemas in 46 cities, making it a nostalgic treat for audiences.

Karan Johar described “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” as a perfect start to the new year, highlighting its timeless appeal through its captivating music, stunning visuals, and a story that resonates with all generations. He expressed excitement about introducing the film to Gen Z while offering millennials an opportunity to relive its charm on the big screen. Director Ayan Mukerji reflected on the joy of creating the movie, calling it one of the proudest achievements of his career despite its imperfections.

The film, a romantic comedy, follows the journey of four friends—Bunny (Kapoor), Naina (Padukone), Avi (Kapur), and Aditi (Koechlin)—as they navigate life’s adventures and relationships. Praised for its memorable songs like “Badtameez Dil,” “Kabira,” and “Subhanallah,” the movie remains a cultural touchstone. PVR INOX Lead Strategist Niharika Bijli described it as a timeless repeat watch, adding that its re-release is a testament to its enduring emotional appeal.