14 Convicted, 10 Cleared in Periya Twin Murder; Sentencing on Jan 1

In the Periya twin murder case, a CBI court in Ernakulam convicted 14 individuals, including eight key accused, while acquitting ten others. The verdict, delivered by Judge N. Seshadrinathan, found former CPM Periya Local Committee member A. Peethambaran and others guilty of the murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal. The sentencing for those convicted is scheduled for January 1, 2024.

Among the convicted are six prominent CPM leaders, including Peethambaran, identified as the mastermind, and associates such as Saji C. George, K.M. Suresh, and K. Anil Kumar. Others found guilty include former CPM officials like K.V. Kunhiraman, T. Ranjith, and Raghavan Velutholi. The case pertains to the brutal hacking of Kripesh and Sarath Lal on February 17, 2019, in Periya, allegedly over political rivalry. The initial investigation by the local Crime Branch faced criticism, prompting the victims’ families to seek a CBI probe through the High Court.

The High Court transferred the case to the CBI on September 30, 2019, rejecting the state government’s appeal. After nearly two years of investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet in December 2021, implicating 24 individuals. The trial began in February 2023, focusing on charges of murder, conspiracy, and evidence tampering. The verdict marks a critical development in a case that has drawn significant attention due to its political implications and the involvement of senior CPM leaders.