‘All We Imagine As Light’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Jan 3

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s acclaimed feature film, All We Imagine as Light, is set for its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar on January 3, 2025, after a successful limited theatrical release in India. Distributed by Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, the Malayalam-Hindi film has been celebrated for its evocative storytelling and direction. Kapadia expressed excitement about reaching a wider audience through the streaming platform, highlighting the overwhelming love the film has garnered since its theatrical run. Disney+ Hotstar’s Rohan Lavsi praised the film’s universal themes of love, resilience, and identity, calling it a testament to Indian cinema’s brilliance.

The film has received numerous accolades, including the Grand Prix award at Cannes and international recognition with nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language and Best Direction. It also won Best International Film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards. All We Imagine as Light follows the intertwined lives of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai—Prabha, a reserved woman longing for her absent husband, and Anu, her free-spirited roommate entangled in a forbidden love affair. Through their friendship, the movie delves into themes of love, identity, and the complexities of urban life, featuring stellar performances by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam.

The cast reflected on their transformative experiences working on the film. Kusruti, who plays Prabha, praised Kapadia’s nurturing direction and the profound depth of her character. Prabha shared how embodying Anu’s spirit of freedom and self-discovery resonated deeply with her, while Kadam described playing Parvaty as an emotional journey, emphasizing the film’s tribute to the strength and resilience of women. All three actors expressed their joy in bringing the film’s poignant story to audiences nationwide.