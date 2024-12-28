Flydubai suspends flights to two destinations: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai has suspended flights from Dubai to the southern Russian airports of Sochi and Mineralnie Vody. Flydubai said the flights were suspended due to technical reasons, with flights to Sochi suspended until January 2 and to Mineralnie Vody until January 3.

The airline’s statement comes after an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed in the Kazakhstan city of Aktau. Following the crash, flights to some regions of Russia have already been suspended by Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air, Israel’s El Al and Azerbaijan Airlines.