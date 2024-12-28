IMD Forecasts Rain, Dense Fog, and Cold Spell in North India Till New Year

Heavy rainfall disrupted life across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on December 27, causing traffic snarls in several areas, particularly in south, central, and north Delhi. The rain, which began around 2:30 am, is expected to continue throughout the day, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). By 11:30 am, Delhi’s primary weather station at Safdarjung had recorded 9.1 mm of rainfall. The showers, influenced by an active western disturbance interacting with easterly winds, are also impacting other parts of northwest and central India with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

IMD scientists have warned that temperatures in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will likely dip further over the next two days due to the ongoing western disturbance. The system, which is currently active near Punjab and surrounding regions, is expected to bring isolated light rain or snowfall to the western Himalayan region. The weather change is anticipated to enhance the cooling trend in the plains, with predictions of mild to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan regions and thunderstorms or hailstorms across central and northwest India on December 27 and 28.

A new, active western disturbance is forecasted to affect the Western Himalayan region and nearby plains from December 27, 2024, to January 1, 2025, bringing widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy showers likely in parts of northwest and central India. IMD also predicts that minimum temperatures will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over northwest, central, and western regions of the country until December 30, followed by a gradual decline. For the rest of India, minimum temperatures are expected to remain stable, with rainfall forecasted to be above average in northern peninsular regions and near average elsewhere.