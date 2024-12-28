India Partners with Brazil to Boost Football Development

Indian football is set to witness a historic milestone with the launch of the Football+ Summit in Chennai on March 31 and April 1, 2025. Organized by Football Plus Academy in partnership with Brazil Sports Academy, the event aims to unite global football icons, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to inspire and develop the sport in India. The summit will feature Brazil’s legendary FIFA World Cup-winning team members, including Dunga, Rivaldo, Kleberson, Edmilson, and Giovanni, who will participate in keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops to engage with the Indian football community.

David Anand, founder of Football Plus Academy, described the summit as a transformative movement to inspire young talent and foster global collaboration in Indian football. He emphasized the significance of bringing Brazilian legends to India to redefine the possibilities of football development, from grassroots initiatives to professional opportunities. The Chennai-based academy has been dedicated to nurturing grassroots talent and creating pathways for aspiring players through mentorship, education, and skill-building programs.

Representatives from Brazil Sports Academy, Ricardo Ximenes and Marcelo Fernandes, highlighted the shared passion for football between Brazil and India, expressing their excitement about contributing to the country’s football journey. The two-day event will feature panel discussions with the Brazilian legends and global icons, alongside workshops on grassroots development, innovations in football technology, and career pathways. The summit aspires to bridge the gap between local talent and international opportunities, marking a pivotal moment in Indian football.