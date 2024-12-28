India’s Path to a Malaria-Free Future

India’s journey toward eliminating malaria showcases its steadfast dedication to public health. Since 1947, the country has made remarkable progress, reducing malaria cases and deaths by over 97%. From an alarming 7.5 crore cases and 8,00,000 deaths annually in the mid-20th century, the numbers have fallen to just 2 million cases and 83 deaths in 2023. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2024 World Malaria Report highlights India’s exit from the High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group, reflecting its robust interventions and vision to achieve malaria-free status by 2030.

Key strategies driving this success include the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (NFME) launched in 2016, which sets a roadmap for zero indigenous cases by 2027. Measures like Integrated Vector Management (IVM) — including Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) — have effectively controlled mosquito populations and disrupted disease transmission. Community-focused initiatives, such as incorporating malaria services into Ayushman Bharat health packages, have ensured broader access to healthcare, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Between 2015 and 2023, malaria cases dropped from 11.7 lakh to 2.27 lakh, and deaths fell from 384 to 83. States like Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry achieved zero indigenous cases, making them eligible for subnational malaria elimination verification. Enhanced surveillance efforts have also increased the Annual Blood Examination Rate (ABER) from 9.58 in 2015 to 11.62 in 2023. As India works toward its goal of eradicating malaria by 2027, it continues to set a global example with its comprehensive approach, combining strategic planning, effective implementation, and strong community engagement.