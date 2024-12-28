Lava Yuva 2 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lava Yuva 2 5G was launched in India. Lava Yuva 2 5G price in India is set at Rs. 9,499 for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is currently available for purchase in retail stores across the country. The company has not yet confirmed the online availability of the handset. The phone is offered in two colourways — Marble Black and Marble White. It comes with a one-year warranty and free at-home services.

The Lava Yuva 2 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a Unisoc T760 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone supports virtual RAM expansion to up to an additional 4GB. It comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage as well. The handset runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Also Read: OnePlus launches Ace series smartphones: Details

The Lava Yuva 2 5G has a dual rear camera unit including an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The Notification Light unit is placed within the rear camera module. It is said to show in-system and app notifications including incoming calls using blinking lights.

The Lava Yuva 2 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. The handset packs a dual stereo speaker unit as well. For security, the phone carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a face unlock feature.