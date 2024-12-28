UAE air carrier announces new direct flight to this country: Details

Dubai: Air Arabia announced a direct flight connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Moscow Domodedovo International Airport. The airline will operate three weekly flights on the route.

Currently, Air Arabia’s network from Ras Al Khaimah already provides direct flights to major cities such as Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut.

‘We are glad to introduce Moscow as a new non-stop destination from Ras Al Khaimah, further demonstrating our commitment to expanding international connectivity directly from the emirate. This new scheduled service to Moscow aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic vision for tourism growth, while also fostering stronger travel and economic ties between both cities’, said Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer at Air Arabia.

Passengers can now book their direct flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow by visiting Air Arabia’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.