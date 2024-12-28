Vaishno Devi Ropeway Protest: Strike Extended by 3 Days

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti has extended its bandh in Katra by 72 hours, following the end of an initial three-day strike. The protests target the proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project in the Trikuta hills, which the Samiti claims will jeopardize the livelihoods of porters, pony operators, shopkeepers, and hoteliers. The Vaishno Devi shrine, which attracted over 1.60 crore devotees last year, provides a vital source of income for these stakeholders, who fear the ropeway will reduce demand for their services.

The Shrine Board announced the ropeway project to enhance accessibility for senior citizens and children, while also establishing langars and lodging facilities to minimize disruption during the yatra. However, pilgrims have expressed dissatisfaction over limited food and transport services amid the strike. Protesters argue that the ropeway will undermine their livelihoods, prompting widespread support for the agitation. Former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma emphasized that political parties and various groups back the strike, warning of intensified protests in the days ahead. Demonstrators are also demanding the release of those detained during the protests.

The strike has brought Katra to a standstill, with shops, restaurants, and transport services closed, and black flags displayed throughout the town. Women, children, and youth, some on hunger strikes, have actively participated in the protests. The business community in Katra fears further economic setbacks once the train from Katra to Srinagar becomes operational in January, as pilgrims may prioritize sightseeing in Kashmir over local stays, adding to concerns about the ropeway’s impact on their livelihoods.