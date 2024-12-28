Western Railway extends service of 2 pairs of special trains: Details

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced an extension of services for two pairs of special trains operating on special fares.

The details of the extended services are as follows:

Train No. 09049/09050 Dadar-Bhusaval Weekly Special

Train No. 09049 Dadar-Bhusaval Special, previously scheduled to run until December 27, 2024, will now operate from January 3 to March 28, 2025.

Train No. 09050 Bhusaval-Dadar Special, earlier notified up to December 27, 2024, will also continue its service from January 3 to March 28, 2025.

Train No. 09051/09052 Dadar-Bhusaval Tri-Weekly Special

Train No. 09051 Dadar-Bhusaval Special, originally planned until December 31, 2024, has been extended from January 1 to March 31, 2025.

Train No. 09052 Bhusaval-Dadar Special, which was set to end on January 1, 2025, will now run from January 4 to March 31, 2025.

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09049 and 09051 will commence at PRS counters and via the IRCTC website.