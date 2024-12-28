DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Western Railway extends service of 2 pairs of special trains: Details

Dec 28, 2024, 07:00 pm IST

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced an extension of services for two pairs of special trains operating on special fares.

The details of the extended services are as follows:

Train No. 09049/09050 Dadar-Bhusaval Weekly Special

Train No. 09049 Dadar-Bhusaval Special, previously scheduled to run until December 27, 2024, will now operate from January 3 to March 28, 2025.

Train No. 09050 Bhusaval-Dadar Special, earlier notified up to December 27, 2024, will also continue its service from January 3 to March 28, 2025.

Also Read: Know how to delete incognito search history on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac 

Train No. 09051/09052 Dadar-Bhusaval Tri-Weekly Special

Train No. 09051 Dadar-Bhusaval Special, originally planned until December 31, 2024, has been extended from January 1 to March 31, 2025.

Train No. 09052 Bhusaval-Dadar Special, which was set to end on January 1, 2025, will now run from January 4 to March 31, 2025.

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09049 and 09051 will commence at PRS counters and via the IRCTC website.

 

Tags
shortlink
Dec 28, 2024, 07:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button