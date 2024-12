Yearender 2024: Full list of Vande Bharat Express trains launched this year

New Delhi: The Indian Railways in 2024 has launched several Vande Bharat Express trains. Here is the full list of these trains.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express

The Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express was launched on October 30, 2024 and the train connects New Delhi with Patna. The modern train is equipped with state-of-the-art features like onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based information displays, and comfortable reclining seats.

Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

The Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express was launched on August 31, 2024 to connect Meerut with Lucknow, two important cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

The Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was launched on on August 31, 2024 to connect Madurai in Tamil Nadu with Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express

The Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express was launched on August 31, 2024 to improve the connectivity in Tamil Nadu.

Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express

The Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express was launched on September 15, 2024 tpo connect Tatanagar in Jharkhand to Patna in Bihar.

Also Read: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset launched: DetailsĀ

Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

The Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was launched on September 15, 2024to connect Bhagalpur in Bihar with Howrah via Dumka.

Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express

The Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express was launched on September 15, 2024 that connects Brahmapur in Odisha with Tatanagar.