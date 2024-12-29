3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kutch, No Casualties Reported

A 3.2 magnitude tremor struck Gujarat’s Kutch district on Sunday morning, with its epicenter located 18 kilometers northeast of Bhachau, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). The earthquake, recorded at 10:06 am, caused no casualties or property damage, as confirmed by the district administration. This marks the third seismic activity in the region exceeding 3 magnitude this month.

Earlier in December, Kutch experienced two tremors—a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on December 7 and a 3.7 magnitude tremor on December 23. In November, the region also witnessed significant seismic activity, including a 4.2 magnitude quake in Patan on November 15 and a 4.0 magnitude tremor in Kutch on November 18, according to ISR data. These incidents highlight the area’s vulnerability to frequent earthquakes.

Gujarat is classified as a high-risk earthquake zone, having suffered nine major earthquakes in the past two centuries. The devastating Kutch earthquake on January 26, 2001, was one of India’s largest and most destructive quakes, claiming nearly 13,800 lives and injuring 167,000 people. The event remains a stark reminder of the state’s seismic susceptibility, as documented by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).