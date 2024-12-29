Deloitte projects Indian economy to grow 6.5-6.8 % in FY25

New Delhi: International agency, Deloitte predicted Indian economy to grow at 6.5-6.8 per cent this fiscal. The Indian economy is predicted to grow higher between 6.7-7.3 per cent in FY2026.

Deloitte India Economist Rumki Majumdar said the growth in the first half of the fiscal year 2025 turned out to be slower than estimated as election uncertainties followed by disruptions in activity due to heavy rainfall and geopolitical events weighed on domestic demand and exports.

We remain cautiously optimistic and expect the growth rate to remain between 6.5 and 6.8 per cent this fiscal year and slightly higher between 6.7 and 7.3 per cent in FY2026,’ Majumdar said.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India cut its growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent projected in June.