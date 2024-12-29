Foreign institutional investors remain net investors in India this year

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net investors in India so far this year. As per data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), FIIs sold equity for Rs 119,277 crore through the exchanges till December 27. They invested Rs 120,932 crore through the primary market during the period. In the debt market, FIIs have invested Rs 112,409 crores so far this year.

‘This means FIIs are net investors in India so far this year. The selling through exchanges is mainly due to the high valuations and investing through the primary market is mainly due to the fair valuations,’ said Dr V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The selling spree by FIIs seen in October and November declined in December.In December through 27th, FIIs invested Rs 17,331 crore through the primary market.

In October, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,13,858 crore through exchanges. FPI outflows recorded in October 2024 were the highest ever in a single month in Indian markets. October’s FPI outflow hit a 10-month high, the highest sell-off from the Indian market year-to-date (YTD). In November, the amount declined to Rs 39,315 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.