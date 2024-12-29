Four workers die after inhaling toxic gas

Four workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas at a chemical plant in Dahej, Bharuch district, Gujarat, late Saturday night, according to police. The incident occurred at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) around 10 pm when the workers were exposed to toxic fumes leaking from a pipe in the CMS plant’s ground floor. The workers fell unconscious immediately after inhaling the gas.

The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Bharuch, where three of them succumbed to their injuries by 3 am on Sunday, while the fourth worker passed away at 6 am. Inspector BM Patidar of Dahej police station confirmed the timeline and nature of the incident, emphasizing that the leak was the cause of the tragedy.

The authorities have sent the bodies for postmortem and initiated an investigation into the gas leak. The exact cause of the leakage and any lapses in safety protocols are being examined to determine accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.