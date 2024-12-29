India’s Electronics Sector to Generate 12M Jobs by 2027: Report

India’s electronics sector is expected to generate 12 million jobs by 2027, including 3 million direct roles and 9 million indirect positions, as highlighted in a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship. This growth aligns with the sector’s significant contribution to India’s economic development. The direct roles will span diverse fields, such as engineering, ITI-certified trades, and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science, while non-technical jobs will account for the bulk of indirect opportunities.

The industry aims for a manufacturing output of $500 billion by 2030, necessitating a five-fold increase in production over the next five years to close a $400 billion gap. Currently, the sector produces $101 billion domestically, with mobile phones contributing 43% of this output. Other segments include consumer and industrial electronics (12% each) and electronic components (11%), alongside emerging areas like automotive electronics, LED lighting, and wearable technology.

Experts stress the importance of workforce development to sustain this growth. Strategies like reskilling, upskilling, apprenticeships, and industry-academia collaborations are vital to prepare a future-ready workforce. The report also emphasizes boosting capacity in ITIs, which currently have low enrollment rates, and fostering partnerships between industries and educational institutions. Government initiatives such as ‘Make in India,’ PLI schemes, and ‘Digital India’ have further accelerated the sector’s expansion, making it a key player in global electronics manufacturing.