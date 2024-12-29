India’s market capitalisation touch highest in 3 years

Mumbai: India’s market capitalisation reported a 9 percent increase in December. This is the highest among the world’s top ten equity markets. This growth is highest in over three years and comes after four consecutive months of decline.

With this rebound, India’s total market capitalisation now stands at $4.93 trillion. The gain of 9.4 percent, its largest since May 2021.

Foreign investors have infused around $2.37 billion into Indian equities in December so far, reversing the trend of net outflows of $11.2 billion in October and $2.57 billion in November.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declined by 1.7 percent each, the BSE MidCap index rose by 0.5 percent, and the BSE SmallCap index recorded a marginal dip of 0.3 percent.

The United States, the largest equity market with a market capitalisation of $63.37 trillion, registered a 0.42 percent decline, its first after seven months of consecutive gains. China, the second-largest market with a mcap of $10.17 trillion, saw a fall of 0.55 percent, marking its fifth consecutive month of market cap contraction. Japan’s market, valued at $6.28 trillion, recorded a 2.89 percent decline, while Hong Kong, ranked fourth globally at $5.57 trillion, achieved a 4.13 percent increase.

Other major markets faced notable declines. Canada’s mcap experienced a sharp drop of 5.56 percent, the United Kingdom fell by 2.84 percent, and Germany and Switzerland posted declines of 1.22 percent and 4.02 percent, respectively. Australia and South Korea witnessed even steeper falls of 6.6 percent and 4.8 percent.

In contrast, France, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan registered gains of 0.2 percent, 2.42 percent, and 3.3 percent, respectively.