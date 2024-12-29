Know relationship between sexual health and vitamin D

Vitamin D is vital for sexual health. Sexual well-being is also linked to immunity and bone health. As per experts, recognising and treating vitamin D insufficiency can be a game-changer for enhancing intimate health.

Hormonal Balance: The synthesis of sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone depends on vitamin D. Sufficient amounts of vitamin D are required to preserve hormonal equilibrium, affecting sexual function and libido. Vitamin D has been shown to benefit women’s menstrual cycles and reduce PMS symptoms. It raises testosterone levels in men and may help with erectile dysfunction.

Mood and Mental Health: Anxiety and depression are two mood disorders that are correlated with vitamin D deficiency. Since mood and performance during sexual activity are strongly influenced by mental health, raising vitamin D levels can improve mood and lessen stress, both of which are beneficial for close relationships.

Blood Flow and Cardiovascular Health: Sexual arousal and functions depend on adequate blood flow. Through enhancing arterial function and controlling blood pressure, vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of cardiovascular health. Increased blood flow to the vaginal area can boost sexual response, and enhanced cardiovascular health is a contributing factor to this.

Also Read: Know why you must have sex everyday

Immune Function: A robust immune system is vital for overall health, including intimate health. Vitamin D plays a key role in supporting immune function, helping to prevent infections and inflammation in the genital area that could affect sexual well-being.

‘Despite the abundance of sunlight in most parts of India, about 75% of Indians are still vitamin D deficient. Deficiency in this vital nutrient can lead to issues such as low libido, erectile dysfunction and vaginal dryness, all stemming from hormonal imbalances. Sufficient vitamin D levels help sustain optimal testosterone production in men and estrogen balance in women, both vital for a healthy sex drive and function,’ said Prabhat Maheshwari, co-founder and director at Amocare.

Addressing vitamin D deficiency is an important step to boost both your intimate health and overall well-being. Tackling vitamin D deficiency is essential for improving both intimate health and overall wellness. Experts emphasise that vitamin D’s benefits go beyond its well-known effects on bone health and immunity, significantly influencing hormonal balance, mood stability, cardiovascular function and immune support.