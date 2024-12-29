Know why pets shouldn’t be allowed to lick your face

Being a pet owner is undeniably a wonderful experience. The sight of a wagging tail and a small button-like nose nudging you for attention is irresistible. Those innocent eyes can melt your heart and seem to effortlessly manipulate you into fulfilling their desires. However, from a practical standpoint, veterinarians caution that some of the things you do out of love may actually be harmful to both you and your furry friend. Don’t believe it? Read on to discover the eye-opening facts shared by experts.

While it may seem cute and heartwarming, the harsh reality is that by allowing your pet to lick you, you are inviting bacteria and other potentially harmful substances. Dr. Vivek Arora, a senior veterinarian at Dr. Gandhi’s Pet Hospital in New Delhi, explains, “Bacteria present in a dog’s saliva can lead to skin infections, irritation, and allergic reactions. Additionally, a dog’s coat/fur harbors various bacteria, dermatophytes, mites, ticks, and fleas, commonly referred to as ‘commensals.’ This flora can cause a range of skin infections, immunological diseases, and dermatological conditions in humans.”

While their bacteria can be harmful to us, it’s also important to consider that by licking our skin, they are inadvertently ingesting our salty sweat and potentially toxic cosmetics. Dr. Shilpy Minz from Wiggles MyVet advises, “An important consideration is to avoid allowing pets to lick our faces or lips. The cosmetics we use on our face, lips, and skin can cause stomach infections or even toxicity in pets. Furthermore, if pets have dental issues, they can transfer bacteria to humans, leading to infections.”

Feeding your pet directly from your plate or hand is strongly discouraged. Dr. Arora emphasizes that this practice “not only encourages them to beg for human food, but hand feeding is also an unhealthy habit. If you allow your pet on the bed or couch, make sure to groom them daily and check their paws after walks or outings.”

Both Dr. Arora and Dr. Minz provide important tips for pet owners to keep in mind:

If you allow your pet on your bed, ensure you maintain basic cleanliness by washing and airing your bedding under the sun to kill germs and eliminate pet odors.

Use antibacterial soap and a good antibacterial face wash for personal hygiene.

Keep your pet up to date with preventives against external parasites, even if their presence is minimal or absent.

Regular dental check-ups, vaccinations, deworming, and maintaining overall hygiene are crucial for the well-being of your pets.

Pet owners should clean their pets’ paws and bodies after every walk to prevent the transfer of dirt and bacteria.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure a healthier and safer environment for both you and your beloved pet.