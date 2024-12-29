Koneru Humpy Clinches Historic Rapid Chess World Title

India’s Koneru Humpy secured her second World Rapid Chess Championship title by defeating Indonesia’s Irene Sukandar on Sunday. Humpy, who first won the title in 2019 in Georgia, is now the second player after China’s Ju Wenjun to win the championship more than once. The 37-year-old Indian chess champion finished the tournament with an impressive score of 8.5 out of 11 points.

In the men’s section, 18-year-old Russian player Volodar Murzin claimed the title, becoming the second-youngest FIDE World Rapid Champion. He follows Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who achieved the feat at the age of 17. Humpy’s triumph adds to a remarkable year for Indian chess, which also saw D. Gukesh defeating China’s Ding Liren to win the classical format World Championship in Singapore.

Humpy’s success in rapid chess has been consistent over the years. She won a bronze medal in the 2012 edition of the event held in Moscow and a silver medal in 2022 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Her latest victory reinforces her legacy as one of India’s most accomplished chess players, further solidifying the country’s growing prominence on the global chess stage.