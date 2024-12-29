NIA Seizes Phones in Raid on Maoists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids across Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to target left-wing extremism linked to Naxals, officials reported. Multiple NIA teams searched the homes and properties of suspected Maoist operatives, seizing mobile phones, SIM cards, ?1.5 lakh in cash, and other evidence. These actions were prompted by the arrest of Krishna Hansda, a regional member of the banned CPI (Maoist), who was detained in January 2023 in the Dumri area of Jharkhand.

The NIA investigation, which took over the case in June 2023, uncovered several suspects allegedly involved in supplying logistics and electronics to CPI (Maoist) factions in the Giridih region. The agency’s probe also focused on the Maoist attack on a polling and security team during the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, with raids carried out in remote villages in Gariyaband and Dhamtari districts.

The searches were conducted at the homes of at least 11 suspects across Maoist-affected villages in Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband and Dhamtari districts. The Mainpur-Nuapada division was linked to an IED blast that killed an ITBP head constable in November 2023, during an attack on the polling team.