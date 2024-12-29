Police seizes drugs worth Rs 15 crore, arrests two

Guwahati: Assam Police seized Yaba tablets worth around Rs 15 crore. The drugs were seized in Cachar district and two persons have been arrested. Police recovered 50,000 YABA tablets concealed in five packets from a vehicle.

‘Narcotics worth Rs 15 cr seized… Based on credible inputs, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation at Ghoongur Bypass and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state. Two have been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized,’ Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X on Sunday.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Yaba or ‘crazy medicine’ in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.