Rolls Royce launches Ghost Facelift in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Roll Royce has launched its Ghost Facelift in India. The improved version has been offered in three variants: Standard, Extended, and Black Badge, flaunting the price tag of Rs 8.95 cr, Rs 10.19 cr, and Rs 10.52 cr (all ex-showroom) respectively. The company has already kickstarted official bookings for the same. The car will start reaching to its respective owners in the first quarter of 2025.

The newly launched Ghost comes with latest trapezoidal-shaped fully LED headlight setup, improved DRLs, updated front bumper with reshaped air intakes at front.

Inside, the Ghost facelift comes with new material options, including Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill. The dashboard now features a glass panel that stretches from end to end. Rolls-Royce has also updated the digital instrument cluster and in-car connectivity system. Also, the rear seat entertainment system now supports wireless headphones.

The Ghost facelift uses 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine paired with an 8-speed automated gearbox. It is divided into two categories: Standard and Extended editions. The former generates a maximum power of 555 bhp and 850Nm, while the latter churns out 584 bhp and 900Nm.