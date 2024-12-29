UAE Lottery: 11 residents win Dh100,000 each in second draw

Dubai: 11 UAE residents won the prize of Dh100,000 each at the second draw of the UAE Lottery that took place on Saturday. 4 winners won the amount by matching the lottery draw numbers and 7 were guaranteed winners after their Lucky IDs were picked.

The grand prize of Dh100 million or the second prize of Dh1 million are not won by anybody. To win the grand prize of Dh100 million, players need to match the exact sequence of the winning combination, which was 20, 11, 8, 17, 27, 23, 8. To win the second prize, players must match the first six numbers accurately. According to the company’s website, the odd of winning the jackpot is approximately 1 in 8.8 million.

The system picked the seven Lucky Chance IDs, which gave guaranteed prizes of Dh100,000 each. The winning IDs were: BY4934604, AP1493831, CP6663669, BG3155379, CH5875638, CJ6088574, BF3045346. The third prize winners — those who won Dh100,000 — matched 5 numbers in the ‘Days’ section and one number the ‘Months’ section correctly.

The fourth prize of Dh1000 was won by 183 people. More than 12,000 people won Dh100. A total of 12,329 winners were announced during the live draw. The next draw will be on January 11, 2025.