11 out of 47 workers stuck in Africa brought back

The Jharkhand government has facilitated the return of 11 out of 47 migrant workers stranded in Cameroon, with ongoing efforts to bring back the remaining 36 laborers. These actions were initiated under the directives of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who responded to complaints about the workers’ non-payment of wages for three months. Upon their return, the Labour Department ensured the workers reached their homes safely, while measures continue to repatriate the others.

Earlier this month, FIRs were filed against a Mumbai-based firm and several middlemen at police stations in Hazaribag, Bokaro, and Giridih following orders from the chief minister. Investigations revealed that the workers had been sent to Cameroon without proper registration under the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act, 1979, or the required licensing. Subsequently, the government recovered ?39.77 lakh in unpaid wages, which were disbursed to the affected workers through the efforts of the State Migrant Control Room, which maintained regular contact with all involved parties.

The state government has also sought detailed contracts, wage agreements, and other relevant documents related to the workers’ employment. In coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, it is working to ensure the safe return of the remaining laborers. Chief Minister Soren emphasized accountability for those responsible while prioritizing the welfare and rights of migrant workers in such situations.