2025 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 unveiled: Details

Mumbai: The Italian motorcyle manufacturer Aprilia has unveiled tow entry-level motorbikes-2025 RS 125 and Tuono 125. The company has not shared the plans if these latest offerings will arrive in India or not.

The latest version of both motorcycles comes with latest graphics, improved engines, cosmetic enhancements and colours. The RS125 has been offered in Kingsnake White & Cyanide Yellow, while the Tuono 125 has been released in Viper Yellow and Mamba Grey.

Also Read: Yearender 2024: 5 low-budget films that ruled box office

both the vehicles use 125cc liquid-cooled engines. These units now have been compliant with all the Euro 5+ emission norms in the international market. Both engines generate a maximum power of 15 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The power source is mated with a 6-speed transmission and is equipped with an optional quick-shifter.

Both the Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 get the same brakes, chassis and wheels as the outgoing version. The company even carries forward the same style of instrument cluster, which all the bike-related information such as fuel capacity, gear positioning, speed, RPM and whatnot. Customers get Traction Control and ABS as standard in both RS 125 and Tuono 125. Apart from this, it is a full LED headlight unit, paired with signature style DRLS with sleek LED indicators.