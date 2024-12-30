Dubai’s RTA announces free Wi-Fi at 6 more bus stations

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai launched free WiFi coverage at 6 more bus stations. The service was first activated at four bus stations. Now it has now been expanded to at least six more stations, including Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, International City, City Centre Deira, Al Qusais, and Al Jafiliya bus stations.

On December 1, free Wifi services were made available at Satwa, Union, Al Ghubaiba and Gold Souq bus stations. The authority said the initiative has been undertaken “as part of our efforts to ensure a seamless public transport experience”, said it was working on expanding the scope of the service to include all stations.