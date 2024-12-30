Foreign investors infuse Rs 22,000 croe in Indian markets in December

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped in over Rs 22,000 crore into the Indian capital markets so far in December. As per the depositories data, the foreign portfolio investors or FPIs, pumped in Rs 16,675 crore into the Indian equities markets and Rs 5,352 crore into the debt market, taking the total net investment into the Indian capital markets to Rs 22,027 crore. This comes after heavy outflows in the last few months.

The overseas investors pulled out 21,612 crore rupees from equities markets in November and 94,017 crore rupees in October. Interestingly, September had marked a nine-month high for FPI inflows in equities, with an investment of 57,724 crore rupees.

So far this year, FPIs have made a net investment of 1,656 crore rupees into equities and 1,12,410 crore rupees into the debt markets, taking the total investment into the Indian capital markets to nearly 1.1 lakh crore rupees in 2024.’

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.