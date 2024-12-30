IRCTC Revises Refund Rules for Delayed Private Trains

Millions of people rely on train travel daily in India due to its affordability and convenience, making it a preferred mode of transport for all sections of society. Indian Railways frequently updates its services and policies to enhance passenger experiences. However, a recent decision by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has sparked discontent among passengers. As part of a new policy, IRCTC has discontinued the practice of refunding ticket fares for delays in private trains, a move that has disappointed many.

Previously, passengers were eligible for refunds if their private trains were delayed beyond a specific timeframe. This policy was intended to provide some relief to passengers facing inconvenience. However, IRCTC cited significant financial losses as the reason for its decision to withdraw the refund facility. For instance, in the financial year 2022-23, railways refunded around ?7.74 lakh for delayed trains, a figure that surged to ?15 lakh in 2023. The removal of this policy means passengers traveling on private trains will no longer receive compensation for delays, even if they experience prolonged inconvenience.

It’s important to note that this rule change applies exclusively to private trains, while the refund facility for delayed government trains remains intact. Despite this distinction, the decision has raised concerns, especially among passengers who regularly travel on private trains. Many believe that this change will pose challenges, as there is now no financial relief for delays, potentially undermining the convenience and reliability that train travel has long been known for.