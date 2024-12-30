King Cup International 2024: Lakshya Sen wins bronze

Shenzhen: In Badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen clinched bronze at the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open 2024 in Shenzhen, China. The Indian player defeated French shuttler Alex Lanier by ‘21-17, 21-11’ in their bronze medal match.

Also Read: Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Philippines

Earlier, Lakshya faced a semifinal loss to China’s Hu Zhe’an. Lakshya was the sole Indian representative at the tournament. The King Cup is a prestigious invitational men’s singles tournament featuring eight top players.