Punjab Bandh Disrupts Traffic; Rail, Bus Services Halted

Road and rail services were disrupted across Punjab as farmers enforced a state-wide bandh, demanding a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) on crops. Many commercial establishments remained closed, and public transport was suspended in response to the bandh, organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Farmers staged protests on major roads, including the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway and NH-44 near Phagwara, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. The bandh, observed from 7 am to 4 pm, saw widespread participation, with emergency services and essential travel exempted.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reported strong support for the strike from transporters, employee unions, traders, and religious organizations. Protests were held at key locations, including Amritsar’s Golden Gate and toll plazas in Bathinda and Phagwara. In Mohali, markets were largely empty, and private and public buses were off the roads. Train services across the state were also suspended, affecting commuters in neighboring regions like Ambala, where buses had to take alternate routes to bypass Punjab’s affected highways.

The ongoing protests coincide with the 35th day of a hunger strike by 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has refused medical intervention. Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border have been demonstrating since February, calling for MSP guarantees, debt waivers, pensions, lower electricity tariffs, and the withdrawal of police cases. Despite multiple attempts by a group of farmers to march to Delhi earlier this month, they were stopped by security forces. The Supreme Court has granted the Punjab government until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to seek medical care, allowing logistical support from the Centre if needed.