Study finds more vertigo patients seeking advice on social media

A recent study reveals that vertigo patients in India are increasingly turning to social media platforms for information, treatment advice, and support. Vertigo, characterized by a sensation of spinning or motion, has prompted many sufferers to seek guidance online, with X (formerly Twitter) being the most popular platform, used by 51% of participants. Other platforms, including medical forums and YouTube, were also utilized, highlighting a growing trend of patients relying on digital channels for health-related inquiries.

The study, published in the International Journal of Clinical Skills, noted that middle-aged adults formed the largest group of individuals seeking advice, accounting for 54% of queries, followed by children (27%) and elderly patients (19%). Women represented a significant majority, making up 65% of inquiries. Many patients used these platforms to verify the credibility of their specialist-recommended treatments, address concerns about symptoms, and clarify their diagnoses.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, head of the neurology department at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and the lead author of the study, acknowledged the shift toward digital engagement in healthcare. He emphasized that social media offers a valuable resource for patients unable to secure timely appointments or detailed responses from doctors. Dr. Kumar, active on X as @Hyderabaddoctor, pointed out that the digital era has revolutionized medical practice, enabling patients to explore and understand their conditions in ways previously unavailable.