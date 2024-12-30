UAE announces New Year timings for public parks, attractions

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced operational timings for public parks for January 1, 2025.

The authority has said that Al Mamzar Park, Al Khor Park, Mushrif National Park, Al Safa Park will be open from 8am to 11pm. However, the Mountain Bike Track and the Mountain Walking Trail at Mushrif National Park will be open from 6.30am to 5.30pm.

Za’abeel Park will be open from 8am till midnight on New Year’s Day. Dubai Parks will be open from 8am to midnight. However, Leem Lake, Al Ghadeer Lake, Al Barsha Pond Park, Umm Suqeim Park, Al Khazan Park, Al Satwa Park and Al Quoz First Park will be open until 1am.

Also Read: Dubai’s RTA announces free Wi-Fi at 6 more bus stations

Quranic Park will open at 8am and close at 10pm on the holiday. The Cave of Miracles and Glasshouse will open at 9am and will shut at 8.30pm. Children’s Park timings will be 9am to 8pm. The iconic Dubai Frame will open at 8am and close at 9pm.

Al Marmoom Lakes (Love, Expo, Solar Power, and Al Hilal) and Suhaila Lakes will be open for 24 hours.